



– A USC student with a love for jazz who was shot and killed in an attempted robbery over the weekend was remembered by friends locally and in Oakland, where his mother is a city councilmember.

Aviana Spruill said Victor McElhaney was more than a gifted drummer

“I see him around the campus all the time so it still feels kind of unreal,” Spruill said. “Everyone that knew him, knew he was always fighting for the causes that he believed in. So its really jarring for it to happen.”

Los Angeles police detectives say the 21-year-old jazz student was shot just after midnight on Sunday during an apparent robbery attempt near a run-down strip mall about a mile from USC.

Police say three or four young men approached McElhaney, shot him, and then jumped in a vehicle and drove away. It’s not clear if anything was taken.

McElhaney was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died around 11 a.m. Sunday.

McElhaney’s mother, Lynette Gibson McElhaney, is a member of the Oakland City Council. Her press deputy said she was in Los Angeles on Monday, but declined to make any public statements.

Councilwoman McElhaney lost a close family friend she considered a grandson to gun violence a few years ago. The 17-year-old boy was shot during a robbery in West Oakland on Christmas Eve in 2015.

“My baby, like so many other babies, lost his life,” she said at the time.

Now, she and her husband have lost their only son.

McElhaney’s friends in Oakland spoke about him.

“He was an artist, he was somebody who wanted to give to the culture, who wanted to take this Oakland culture and spread it all over the world with his gift,” said musician Kev Choice.

His friends at USC were also devastated.

“Everyone that knew him knew that he was amazing,” Spruill said.

Preliminary evidence indicates the incident was an attempted robbery. An investigation is ongoing, headed by the LAPD’s elite robbery homicide division.