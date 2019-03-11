GRAND TERRACE (CBSLA) — A Grand Terrace man is being hailed as a hero after he died while saving his neighbors.

Albert Madrid, 25, died Saturday morning after he ran inside his neighbors’ mobile home to save the family of four asleep inside.

“No hesitation. Nothing. Just went to do it and ran in to save those little girls,” said Madrid’s mother Irene Sainteclaire. “He’s a hero.”

Outside the burned out home on Sterling Avenue were messages of love and grief.

Sainteclaire said her son was coming home early Saturday when he saw the home on fire. She said he jumped out of the car without pause and ran inside to save his neighbors.

“He did not let her put the car in park or turn it off. As soon as it got in the driveway he jumped out of the car and ran with no hesitation. Nothing. Ran to the trailer because he knew there were little girls and a family and kids in there,” said Sainteclaire.

Sainteclaire says she believes because of Madrid’s brave actions the family survived. The grandfather is in the hospital with third degree burns but Madrid never made it out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.