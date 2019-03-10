CALABASAS (CBSLA) — A water-main break caused a sinkhole in the Calabasas area.

The incident unfolded after a 14-inch pipe ruptured on Stunt Drive, filling the area with water overnight Sunday.

The pipe was said to be about 50 years old and was considered an older pipe.

“It’s probably just corrosion,” said Duane Bockelman of the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District. “We don’t have a lot of sliding in this area. There is solid rock around here so I imagine it is just going to be a corroded joint.”

Crews were responded to the scene and were expected to remove the excess water.

The official cause of the sinkhole has not yet been determined.

The roadway in the area remains open.