RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — Authorities have announced the arrest of a suspect wanted for allegedly shooting five rounds at a woman at a Rancho Cucamonga gas station.

The woman was not hurt. Her car was struck by gunfire three times, police said.

A surveillance photo released Friday led authorities to the suspect, police said.

The suspect has been identified as Orlando Frank Mancilla, 38, of Highland.

Officials said the woman was sitting in her car filling up at a 76 station located in the 6700 block of Carnelian Avenue when Mancilla approached and tried to enter the vehicle. Her doors were locked. The suspect told the woman to get out of the vehicle.

The woman put her car in reverse and peeled out but as she fled, police said he fired five times.

The Colton Police Department discovered Mancilla was at the Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC) for unspecified reasons. Deputies responded to ARMC and took Mancilla into custody with the assistance of Colton Police without incident.

Mancilla was booked at the West Valley Detention Center on charges of attempted carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon and shooting an inhabited vehicle.

Officials seized several firearms and a large amount of ammunition inside Mancilla’s residence. The evidence reportedly included one AR15 rifle, one AR15 style 22 caliber rifle, one AK47 rifle, one 12-gauge shotgun and one 22 caliber pistol, and approximately 100 rounds of various ammunition.

The suspect is being held on a $350,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department, Detective Division. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME.