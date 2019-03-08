Filed Under:Bell, Bell Gardens


BELL GARDENS (CBSLA) – A woman was captured in Bell Gardens after allegedly stealing an SUV Friday morning which had two young children inside, authorities said.

(CBS2)

Sometime before 8 a.m., the suspect stole a Nissan Xterra in the city of Bell and drove it for several blocks before abandoning the vehicle in the 5700 block of Gage Avenue in neighboring Bell Gardens. She left the two children alone in the SUV and ran away, Bell police said.

Officers swarmed the area and found the suspect a short time later. Her name was not immediately released. The children were rescued unhurt, police said.

The exact details of the incident were not immediately confirmed. It’s unclear if the suspect knew the family of the children.

Police are investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s