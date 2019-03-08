



– A woman was captured in Bell Gardens after allegedly stealing an SUV Friday morning which had two young children inside, authorities said.

Sometime before 8 a.m., the suspect stole a Nissan Xterra in the city of Bell and drove it for several blocks before abandoning the vehicle in the 5700 block of Gage Avenue in neighboring Bell Gardens. She left the two children alone in the SUV and ran away, Bell police said.

Officers swarmed the area and found the suspect a short time later. Her name was not immediately released. The children were rescued unhurt, police said.

The exact details of the incident were not immediately confirmed. It’s unclear if the suspect knew the family of the children.

Police are investigating.