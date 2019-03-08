RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — Police in Rancho Cucamonga are hoping the public can help them identify a man they say fired five shots at a woman he encountered early Friday morning at a gas station.

They said the man first tried to pull the woman’s door open but she sped off. At this time, police said the suspect ran after the woman and fired shots in her direction.

Three bullets struck her car but the woman was not injured.

“It’s ridiculous.” says 76 Gas station customer Travis Crowell.

KCAL9’s Jeff Nguyen asked him whether the incident made him mad.

He answered with a simple, “Yeah.”

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department says the incident began to unfold around 12:30 a.m. at the 76 station at Carnelian and 19th Street in Rancho Cucamonga.

The woman had been sitting in her car while pumping gas when detectives say the man walked up and tried to pull the victim out of the vehicle.

“He did attempt to open the door. But it was locked. So she sped off at that time,” says Gloria Huerta of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Fran Shafer is a regular customer at the gas station – where her car was taken after it broke down today.

She says her misfortune and news of the shooting are reminders to always be aware of her surroundings.

“Especially at night time, I would remain in the vehicle. Keep it locked,” says Shafer.

Detectives believe the suspect drove off in a newer model Kia Forte. Surveillance cameras were not able to capture the license plate.

Authorities said the suspect’s about 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 150 pounds.

The suspect walked into the gas station’s store after the shooting and the clerk told him to leave.

“A very desperate guy, you know? If you’re willing to do that, you’re willing to do anything. He doesn’t even care. He doesn’t value life. He just has no ethics whatsoever. No morals whatsoever,” says Crowell.