BELL GARDENS (CBSLA) — Police on Friday rescued two small children from a stolen car and later nabbed the suspect.

Police said a Bell Gardens woman parked her SUV this morning around 7:40 a.m. and ran into her home to retrieve an object.

While she was in the home, a female suspect drove off in the vehicle. A 4-month-old baby and 5-year-old girl were passengers in the vehicle.

Police said after about six blocks the suspect abandoned the vehicle in the parking lot ofJ.B. Burgers.

Authorities said the 5-year-old helped police identify her abductor.

“She did great,” said Bell Gardens Police Detective Marisol Lomeli, “She gave us the description. We actually had her identify two people. When she looked at the second one, we said ‘Let us know if this is the one.’ And she nodded right away, yes, this is it.”

The two children were found unharmed and quickly reunited with their mother.

CBS2’s Leslie Marin reported from the scene.

She said the entire ordeal lasted less than an hour and there were plenty of gut-wrenching moments for the mother.

Police said the suspect is facing a laundry list of charges.

Marin said she saw the mother arrive to pick up her children but she did not want to talk.