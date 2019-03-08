NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a bank robbery they say is armed and dangerous.

The robbery happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday at OneWest Bank, 3700 East Coast Highway. Police say a man wearing a dark blazer, a possibly gray button-down shirt with a collar, a black beanie and black sunglasses entered the bank and pointed a black semiautomatic handgun as he demanded money from the teller.

There were no customers in the bank at the time. No injuries were reported, but the robber got away with $8,000 in cash.

Investigators say the suspect may have stuffed a pillow inside his shirt to make himself look different. After the robbery, the man got away on an electric bicycle.

Police say they consider the suspect to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the suspect can contact Detective Mike Fletcher at (949) 644-3779.