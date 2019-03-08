



– Authorities have released a sketch of a man wanted for attacking and sexually assaulting a woman in her San Pedro home Tuesday evening.

The attack occurred at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the area of 11th and Centre streets.

According to Los Angeles police, the suspect was waiting for the victim outside her home. As she was walking through her front door, he pushed her inside and then sexually assaulted her, leaving her with severe injuries.

An LAPD sergeant reported that neighbors in the area heard the woman screaming, but no one called 911.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, between 25 and 35 years of age, 160 to 180 pounds and between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8. He has a light mustache, sleeved tattoos on both arms and possible scratches on his neck and chest.

Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts should contact LAPD.