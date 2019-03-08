



WATCH LIVE COVERAGE IN THE PLAYER ABOVE

HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) – The unpiloted Crew Dragon capsule, built by Hawthorne-based SpaceX in an effort to re-start American astronaut launches, successfully detached from the International Space Station and was entering the earth’s atmosphere Friday morning as it prepares to splash down in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to NASA and SpaceX, the Crew Dragon began a roughly 15-minute de-orbit burn at around 4:53 a.m. The capsule will splash down in the Atlantic Ocean roughly 35 to 40 minutes later, or around 5:45 a.m. Friday.

“The final phases of @SpaceX’s #CrewDragon flight test,” NASA tweeted at 4:30 a.m. “A deorbit burn will place the spacecraft on its final reentry path into Earth’s atmosphere, where it will be slowed by parachutes before splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean.”

#CrewDragon’s thrusters have begun the 15-minute, 25-second burn. This will place the spacecraft on its final re-entry path into Earth’s atmosphere. — NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) March 8, 2019

The unmanned capsule, carrying about 400 pounds of supplies and equipment, was launched into space as a historic test mission late March 1 aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida, and it docked with the International Space Station on March 3.

Nearly five days later, astronauts at the Space Station closed the hatch on the capsule, according to NASA. The capsule undocked from the station at 11:30 p.m. Thursday, beginning its relatively short trip back to Earth. The detachment aired on a live online feed on schedule, and SpaceX Tweeted: “Separation confirmed!”

According to CBS News’ space expert William Harwood, if the Crew Dragon successfully completes its mission Friday, the first piloted flight of the spacecraft could take place as soon as July. NASA has already chosen astronauts Robert Behnken and Doug Hurley for the historic mission.

Crew Dragon’s maiden flight into space is a major milestone in American space flight. The United States has not launched astronauts into space since the space shuttle program was retired in 2011. SpaceX and Boeing have both now contracted with NASA to conduct astronaut launches, with Crew Dragon the first capsule actually launched into space on a test mission.

The only passenger on Crew Dragon during the current mission is a sensor-laden mannequin named Ripley, dubbed in honor of Sigourney Weaver’s character in the “Alien” sci-fi film series.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)