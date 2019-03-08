



– A viral photo of a car’s windows broken out after the driver parked in front of a fire hydrant has received some unexpected criticism.

When firefighters have seconds to act, they will do whatever it takes to put out a fire, including smashing the windows of a car parked illegally in the way.

But when Sgt. Daron Wyatt posted the picture, he got some unexpected backlash.

“Some people thought we posted the picture to humiliate somebody, we did not. We wanted to illustrate and educate,” Sgt. Wyatt said. “We had a few people that really questioned why we didn’t put the hose underneath the car, around the car or over the car. We wanted to demonstrate to those people that it just isn’t feasible to do that. It reduced the flow of the water because of the kink of the hose and it’s just not possible.

In a video posted Friday by Anaheim Fire & Rescue, firefighters demonstrated slowing the flow of water by going around the car could have had disastrous effects.

“Most people think that they can park in front of a fire hydrant and nothing’s gonna happen, and in a lot of times that’s true. But we do have these instances where there is an actual fire, and in this case, it came in as a residential fire with people trapped inside,” Sgt. Wyatt said.

Eight people got out safe.

“As the owner of the car, I would have been mad. But if that’s the only way to do it, then I guess,” said Anaheim resident Bianca Serrano.

According to the California Vehicle Code, the fine for parking in front of a fire hydrant is $80.

Anaheim Fire & Rescue later said the car was ticketed and towed because the registration was more than six months overdue.