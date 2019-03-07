  • KCAL9On Air

SOUTH LOS ANGELES


SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are searching for the driver of an SUV that slammed into a South Los Angeles restaurant Wednesday night and then drove away.

March 7, 2019. (CBS2)

At 9:43 p.m., the SUV careened into Louisiana Red Seafood located at 7800 South Western Ave.

According to Los Angeles police, a witness described the vehicle as a dark-colored Range Rover with a male driver and a female passenger.

The restaurant was closed at the time.

The extent of the damage to the restaurant was not confirmed.

