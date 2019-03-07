LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles police sergeant has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that occurred in Long Beach Tuesday night.

The suspect slammed into two parked cars in the 1500 block of Ocean Boulevard at approximately 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to Long Beach police Lt. G. Prieto. He then drove away.

About 10 minutes later, the driver was located by police about a mile away in the 200 block of Alamitos Avenue, near Second Street, where he was taken into custody, Prieto said.

A Long Beach police commander wouldn’t immediately confirm to CBS2 the suspect’s identity or the charges he faces. It’s unclear if he is facing misdemeanor or felony charges.

It was also not confirmed if he was off-duty at the time. There was no word of any injuries.

