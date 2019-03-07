(CBS Local)– Jake Weisman & Matt Ingebretson have known each other for a decade and this relationship has been the most important one in their professional careers.

Weisman and Ingebretson created and star in the Comedy Central series “Corporate”, but that never would’ve been possible if they didn’t try a bunch of different things when they first got to Los Angeles.

“I moved out to LA in 2010 to start doing comedy,” said Ingebretson in an interview with CBS Local. “I met Jake in basements and bars. Comedy is such a grind early on. You are doing open mics and struggling and when you meet people that have a shared sensibility, it’s such a relief. Jake and I hit it off quickly.”

The creators of “Corporate” got plenty experience performing at comedy clubs and shooting short films all over Los Angeles. One of the best they ever did was a show hosted by comedian Dave Ross and now they are looking to grow the next crop of stand-up comedians.

“We now run a show called ‘Good Heroin’ in the back of a bookstore in Echo Park, that’s one of the best shows in town,” said Ingebretson.

“What’s cool and weird about stand-up is that you drive through LA and there’s all these weird little places you’ve told jokes in that you wouldn’t know about unless you performed there,” said Weisman.

Ingebretson says his manager framed the original email pitch of their show when he and Weisman described it as “American Pyscho” meets “Office Space.” The show explores the monotony and dread of work at a corporation. Weisman hopes people can relate to the characters in the show.

“Even though their jobs might be really hard and painful, there is humor in the show and joy to be found,” said Weisman in an interview with CBS Local. “We’re all going through this universal experience, no matter who you are and you are not alone.”