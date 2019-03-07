ECHO PARK (CBSLA) – Parking has gotten so bad in an Echo Park neighborhood that one resident got creative and took matters into his own hands.

“I think they’re great. Whoever put them there, think it’s a great initiative,” resident Jesse Tiebor said.

Derek Boonstra, who has lived in the community for 13 years, had the signs made a couple of weeks ago and put a few of them around the neighborhood.

They read, “Yo, please maximize parking. Park 2-3 feet from other vehicles. Park close to the end of curbs.”

“I think it’s brilliant. We’ve seen quite a few people parking in disrespectful ways,” neighbor Maya Livio said.

Boonstra said he and his wife were annoyed by people who would park about two-thirds of a car away from the curb, wasting space in a neighborhood that is already hurting for parking.

“Parking has been an issue for many, many years. But I’m glad he’s actually putting it out there because I even want to put sticky notes on people’s cars,” resident Alejandra Dominguez said.

Residents said what makes matters even worse is that Dodgers Stadium is less than a mile away, which means during baseball season, fans park in the area – making a bad situation even worse.

“One time, I had to park so far away from my house, I actually had to Uber here,” Tiebor said.