



– “Star Wars” fans, get excited.

After years of planning and construction, Disney announced Thursday that the new “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” land will open on May 31.

“You’ll be able to live your own Star Wars story and take the controls of the most famous ship in the galaxy aboard Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, sample amazing galactic food and beverages, explore an intriguing collection of merchant shops and more,” the company said in a news release.

However, the entire 14-acre park won’t all be open at once. Disney reported that due to the extremely high level of interest, it will be opening its park in phases. The Rise of the Resistance attraction won’t open until later this year.

Meanwhile, the second “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” park at Walt Disney World in Florida won’t open until Aug. 29.

To visit Galaxy’s Edge, visitors will not only need to purchase their Disneyland admission, but they will have to make a no-cost reservation as well in advance. Details on how to make a reservation will be released at a later date. Guests staying at one of the three Disneyland’s three hotels will automatically receive a reservation.

For more information on the opening click here.