



– A big-rig carrying beer went off the side of a 10 Freeway onramp in West Covina Thursday morning, sending its large load spilling out on the roadway below.

At 6:30 a.m., the truck somehow drove off the westbound 10 Freeway on-ramp and crashed onto the Garvey Avenue underpass below, according to California Highway Patrol.

Video from the scene showed the overturned semi with its contents of Modelo beer spilled out over the entire roadway.

West Covina police reported that North Garvey Avenue was shut down in both directions between Fairway Lane and Hillhaven Drive as of 8:45 a.m. It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

The exact cause and circumstances of the crash were not confirmed.