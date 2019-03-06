LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek announced Wednesday his diagnosis of Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, but pledged to “keep working”.

Trebek, 78, made the announcement on the official Jeopardy Twitter account.

“Just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer,” Trebek said. “Now normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this and I’m going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.

“Truth told, I have to, because under the terms of my contract, I have to host `Jeopardy@’ for three more years,” he joked. “So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you.”

The Canadian native has hosted the popular trivia game show since 1984.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.