SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A transient probationer in Santa Ana was jailed Tuesday on suspicion of binding a runaway Chihuahua and repeatedly kicking the dog.

Jose Manuel Pantoja is accused of wrapping a bungee cord around the dog’s throat and chest and binding his legs with electrical wires, according to Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna.

A woman noticed a man – later identified as Pantoja – kicking the animal about 10:20 p.m. Sunday at 431 E. First St., Bertagna alleged.

“She yells at him to stop but realizes he’s probably on drugs and shouldn’t do this so she calls us and gives us details,” he said. “When we got there, he’s standing over the dog and we took him into custody.”

Pantoja is being held without bail.

Court records show he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury on Nov. 16 in a plea deal in which a robbery charge was dropped. He was sentenced to three years probation and a year in jail, according to court records.

The 13-year-old pet, Max, was rushed to the Orange County Emergency Pet Clinic to betreated and was taken to an OC Animal Care facility, where he will be reunited with his owners.

Bertagna says Max went missing after the family left their gate open.

On Tuesday afternoon, the family was reunited with Max.

“He’s not the same”, says his owner- Max the #chihuahua, who was abused, sees family for the first time in a few days- Man is in custody per @SantaAnaPD @cbsla #cbsla pic.twitter.com/dGr2fDdOlu — michele gile (@CBSmichelegile) March 5, 2019

