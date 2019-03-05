



– More than two-dozen people were arrested in a SWAT raid overnight Monday at two separate homes in Westminster as part of an investigation into illegal gambling.

The multi-agency West Orange County SWAT raid took place just after midnight at a home in the 10000 block of Treebark Circle, and at a second home about one mile away on Premier Avenue.

SWAT officers in full gear raided the homes and arrested 26 people as part of an illegal gambling investigation. No one was hurt during the raid.

The names of the suspects, the charges they face and the details of the gambling operation were not confirmed.

“It’s activity in and out of the homes, a lot of the times it’s the neighbors that call in and report the activity that leads us to the investigation and starts the investigation for us,” Westminster Police Commander Cord Vandergrift said.

Vandergrift said investigators had been monitoring the homes for the past two months. It’s unclear if any evidence or money was recovered.