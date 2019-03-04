LA BREA (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating blood which was found in a public restroom next to a senior center in the La Brea area Monday morning, across from the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust. The restroom was also vandalized with swastikas.

According to Los Angeles police, the blood was discovered in the 100 block of North Gardner Street at around 6:45 a.m.

The exterior of the restroom had also been graffiti’d with swastikas.

Police are trying to determine if there is a victim involved.

The exact details of the case were not immediately disclosed.