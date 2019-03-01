



– A 15-year-old teen who was shot and killed earlier this week outside a Pomona apartment complex in a possible drive-by was identified Friday.

Daniel Mason was shot just after 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, in the 1300 block of West Third Street. Pomona police said the boy and his family had just finished celebrating a birthday when a car pulled up and someone inside opened fire.

The boy was transported to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A scooter was left behind at the crime scene.

“After experiencing such a decline in violence over the last several months, this is disheartening,” Pomona Police Chief Michael Olivieri tweeted immediately after the shooting. “Trust that we will devote a high level of resources to identify and arrest the suspect(s) responsible.”

There was no word on a motive for the shooting. As of Friday, no suspect information had been released. It’s unclear if investigators had obtained any security video.