



– Police are searching for an unknown number of suspects who broke into a Sherman Oaks restaurant overnight Thursday and made off with a cash register.

At around 2 a.m., the suspects smashed the windows of the Hot Wings Cafe located at 4609 Van Nuys Blvd., Los Angeles police report.

The suspects entered the restaurant, took the cash register and fled, police said.

It is unclear how many suspects were involved in the burglary or how much cash was in the register. Investigators were waiting to look at security video from the store to get a description of the suspects.