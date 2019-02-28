ROSEMEAD (CBSLA) – Firefighters made a gruesome discovery Thursday afternoon while responding to a burning condominium in Rosemead where marijuana was being grown.

Crews responded about 4:55 p.m. to the fire at a two-story condominium building in the 8300 block of Rush Street, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The first arriving crews saw smoke coming from a second-floor window and a dead person was found inside of what a fire department captain described as a grow house.

The decedent’s age and gender were not immediately available.

The fire was knocked down at 5:08 p.m.

Residents said they didn’t have much time to get out.

“That was home. I’d say about 5 p.m., somebody banged on the gate. So I came out and they said, ‘The neighbors on fire,'” one man said.

Crews doused the flames and began their frantic search for anyone inside.

“It took approximately 20 minutes to knock down the bulk of the fire activity. There was very little extension to the upper floors,” said LACF Capt. Tony Imbrenda. “During the secondary search, once the fire was knocked down, firefighters identified one victim.”

Because of what fire crews found inside, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide was called to the scene.

Authorities have not yet said how much marijuana was inside or if the grow operation triggered the fire.

An investigation is ongoing.

