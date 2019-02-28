VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — As the noise at Van Nuys Airports from departing private jets has increased, so have complaints to the Los Angeles City Council.

LA City Council transportation committee voted to ask the FAA to conduct a noise study at the airport after a significant increase in complaints from the community.

For some residents like Leslie Contreras who have lived for a long time near the airport, which mostly serves private jets, the noise is a way of life.

“It is every day, it is all day,” she said. But not everyone gets used to it, she admits.

“There’s a lot of people that have been complaining, but, like I said, me personally, it doesn’t affect me cause I got used to it,” she said.

Several people registered their complaints at an LA City Council transportation committee meeting Wednesday.

“I can no longer work from home. I can’t take phone calls from home. I can’t even work on a difficult proposal from home because of the noise,” one of the speakers told the committee.

The location of where planes can turn around after takeoff is part of the increasingly noisy problem. The change placed jets over Encino, Sherman Oaks and Studio City, which is where the new complaints have come from.