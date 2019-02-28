  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:90210, Luke Perry


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actor Luke Perry, who starred on the long-running hit show “Beverly Hills, 90210,” has suffered a stroke.

Luke Perry speaks onstage at the Riverdale Sneak Peek and Q&A during New York Comic Con at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 7, 2018, in New York City. (Getty Images)

The 52-year-old Perry was taken to a Los Angeles-area hospital Wednesday morning, “Entertainment Tonight” reports.

“We received a 911 call at 9:39 a.m. yesterday,” a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson told ET Thursday. “The firefighters and paramedics from our department responded and one ambulance transported to an area hospital.”

His condition Thursday not immediately confirmed. A representative for Perry told ET he remained under observation at the hospital.

“90210” ran for ten seasons on Fox, from 1990 to 2000. Also Wednesday, Fox announced it was rebooting “90210” with the original cast members. It’s unclear if Perry will be part of the show.

Perry currently stars in the CW show “Riverdale.”

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Comments (3)

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s