



– Actor Luke Perry, who starred on the long-running hit show “Beverly Hills, 90210,” has suffered a stroke.

The 52-year-old Perry was taken to a Los Angeles-area hospital Wednesday morning, “Entertainment Tonight” reports.

“We received a 911 call at 9:39 a.m. yesterday,” a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson told ET Thursday. “The firefighters and paramedics from our department responded and one ambulance transported to an area hospital.”

His condition Thursday not immediately confirmed. A representative for Perry told ET he remained under observation at the hospital.

“90210” ran for ten seasons on Fox, from 1990 to 2000. Also Wednesday, Fox announced it was rebooting “90210” with the original cast members. It’s unclear if Perry will be part of the show.

Perry currently stars in the CW show “Riverdale.”

