FULLERTON (CBSLA) — Two women were hospitalized Wednesday after the car they were in lost control, slammed into an ophthalmologist’s office in Fullerton and burst into flames.

The crash was first reported at about 2:40 a.m., and when firefighters arrived, they found the car wedged into the building, which was on fire. Firefighters had the second-alarm fire under control within the hour.

“Unbelievable impact,” witness Bryan Zibas said. “They were probably traveling about maybe 50, 60 mph, they hit that dip in the intersection and lost control of the vehicle.”

Two women were able to get out of the car on their own – one was later found sitting on a nearby curb, and the second walked to a business across the street. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment, and their conditions were not known.

No one was inside the office at the time of the crash and there were no other injuries. Investigators are looking into what caused the crash.