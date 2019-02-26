



— An Upland mom threw her one-year-old son from the second story of an apartment complex before hurling herself head-first down concrete stairs at the same location, police said Tuesday.

The incident reportedly occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the 600 block of N. Wedgewood Avenue.

CBSLA’s Greg Mills reports a woman jumped from the second floor when police arrived on scene. An infant girl who was found in the apartment also died.

Police arrived on the scene just as the unidentified woman threw herself down the stairs.

The condition of the mom and the boy wasn’t immediately clear.

The family’s father was not at home at the time of the incident.

The woman was talking to investigators, Mills reported.

This story is developing. Check back for more details.