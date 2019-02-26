PICO-ROBERTSON (CBSLA) – A 70-year-old man died Tuesday morning in a fire at a two-story condominium in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood nearly Beverly Hills.

The fire was reported at 9:52 a.m. in the 800 block of South Bedford Street.

A 70-year-old man was discovered inside with critical fire-caused injuries, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. He was rushed to a hospital, where he later died. His name was not released.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames within about 15 minutes.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are under investigation. The exact cause of the man’s death was also not immediately confirmed.