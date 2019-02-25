  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Double Murder, Simi Valley, Wrongful Conviction


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man who spent nearly four decades in prison for two murders he didn’t commit will receive $21 million from the city of Simi Valley in a new settlement.

The settlement with Simi Valley was reached a year after Craig Coley received a $2 million payment from the state of California. Coley was pardoned by Gov. Jerry Brown in 2017 for the 1978 murders of his ex-girlfriend, Rhonda Wicht, and her 4-year-old son.

When tests revealed Coley’s DNA wasn’t on a key piece of evidence used to convict him, Simi Valley’s police chief and Ventura County’s district attorney asked Brown to pardon him. He was released from prison in November 2017.

Coley’s attorney says that while the settlement offers closure, it cannot compensate for the life he missed while behind bars.

Simi Valley officials are now waiting to see if DNA from the case is linked to the accused Golden State Killer, Joseph DeAngelo.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s