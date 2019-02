RIALTO (CBSLA) – Police are looking for the gunman who opened fired into a car, killing two men inside Monday.

Someone opened fired into the driver’s side of a Honda Civic on Baseline Road near Cedar Avenue in Rialto around 5 p.m., police said.

A description of the suspect’s video has not yet been released.

The two unidentified men, who were shot in their upper body, later died at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

A motive has not been determined.

KCAL9’s Nicole Comstock has more.