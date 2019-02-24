



— A memorial is growing Sunday for a woman who was allegedly fatally stabbed by her husband in North Hollywood.

Officials said the body of 48-year-old Tanya Menchaca was found in the closet of her apartment Saturday.

Menchaca’s husband was later arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with her death, police said.

Officers were called at 1:50 a.m. Saturday to 11326 Tiara St., Sgt. J. Murphy of the LAPD’s North Hollywood Station said.

“They discovered a blood trail leading up to a bedroom,” Murphy said.

Three children were also found in the apartment — unharmed. They were reportedly unaware of what happened.

Outside the home, KCAL9’s Jeff Nguyen said people are leaving flowers and candles.

“Our family really, really lost someone important,” said Menchaca’s brother — Nathan Fritzen, who lives in Colorado.

It’s a story that is Only On 9.

He says his sister got married recently – and confirmed his new brother-in-law has been arrested for her murder.

Fritzen says it’s a brother-in-law he didn’t know.

“I didn’t know about him. She hadn’t introduced me to him or told me about him,” said Fritzen.

Menchaca had three adult daughters and four grandchildren.

He told Nguyen that his sister lived in the home with two of the daughters and three of her grandkids.

“Most of her time was spent at home with her family taking care of her kids and grandkids,” Fritzen says.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set-up to help with her funeral expenses. Click here for a link to the campaign.

“Her kids and her grandkids could really. really use a hand right now,” says Fritzen.

He says he and his older sister grew up in a rough part of North Hollywood.

She had worked at an accounting office in the Valley to support five members of her family.

Her dedication to family is one reason why he loves a childhood picture of his big sister reaching down to pull him up.

“You couldn’t have had a better big sister. I couldn’t have asked for more,” Fritzen says.

Police have not released the suspect’s name. They are still investigating a possible motive.