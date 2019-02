BEVERLY HILLS — Here is the complete list of nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards, which will take place Sunday, Feb. 24.

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

• CHRISTIAN BALE, Vice

• BRADLEY COOPER, A Star Is Born

• WILLEM DAFOE, At Eternity’s Gate

• RAMI MALEK, Bohemian Rhapsody

• VIGGO MORTENSEN, Green Book

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

• MAHERSHALA ALI, Green Book

• ADAM DRIVER, BlacKkKlansman

• SAM ELLIOTT, A Star Is Born

• RICHARD E. GRANT, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

• SAM ROCKWELL, Vice

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

• YALITZA APARICIO, Roma

• GLENN CLOSE, The Wife

• OLIVIA COLMAN, The Favourite

• LADY GAGA, A Star Is Born

• MELISSA MCCARTHY, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

• AMY ADAMS, Vice

• MARINA DE TAVIRA, Roma

• REGINA KING, If Beale Street Could Talk

• EMMA STONE, The Favourite

• RACHEL WEISZ, The Favourite

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

• INCREDIBLES 2, Brad Bird, John Walker and Nicole Paradis Grindle

• ISLE OF DOGS, Wes Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson

• MIRAI, Mamoru Hosoda and Yuichiro Saito

• RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET, Rich Moore, Phil Johnston and Clark Spencer

• SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE, Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

CINEMATOGRAPHY

• COLD WAR, Łukasz Żal

• THE FAVOURITE, Robbie Ryan

• NEVER LOOK AWAY, Caleb Deschanel

• ROMA, Alfonso Cuarón

• A STAR IS BORN, Matthew Libatique

COSTUME DESIGN

• THE BALLAD OF BUSTER SCRUGGS, Mary Zophres

• BLACK PANTHER, Ruth Carter

• THE FAVOURITE, Sandy Powell

• MARY POPPINS RETURNS, Sandy Powell

• MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS, Alexandra Byrne

DIRECTING

• BLACKKKLANSMAN, Spike Lee

• COLD WAR, Paweł Pawlikowski

• THE FAVOURITE, Yorgos Lanthimos

• ROMA, Alfonso Cuarón

• VICE, Adam McKay

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

• FREE SOLO, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill

• HALE COUNTY THIS MORNING, THIS EVENING, RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes and Su Kim

• MINDING THE GAP, Bing Liu and Diane Quon

• OF FATHERS AND SONS, Talal Derki, Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme and Tobias N. Siebert

• RBG, Betsy West and Julie Cohen

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

• BLACK SHEEP, Ed Perkins and Jonathan Chinn

• END GAME, Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman

• LIFEBOAT, Skye Fitzgerald and Bryn Mooser

• A NIGHT AT THE GARDEN, Marshall Curry

• PERIOD. END OF SENTENCE., Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton

FILM EDITING

• BLACKKKLANSMAN, Barry Alexander Brown

• BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY, John Ottman

• THE FAVOURITE, Yorgos Mavropsaridis

• GREEN BOOK, Patrick J. Don Vito

• VICE, Hank Corwin

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

• CAPERNAUM, Lebanon

• COLD WAR, Poland

• NEVER LOOK AWAY, Germany

• ROMA, Mexico

• SHOPLIFTERS, Japan

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

• BORDER, Göran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer,

• MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS, Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks

• VICE, Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

• BLACK PANTHER, Ludwig Goransson

• BLACKKKLANSMAN, Terence Blanchard

• IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK, Nicholas Britell

• ISLE OF DOGS, Alexandre Desplat

• MARY POPPINS RETURNS, Marc Shaiman

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

• ALL THE STARS, from Black Panther; Music by Mark Spears, Kendrick Lamar Duckworth and Anthony Tiffith; Lyric by Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe

• I’LL FIGHT, from RBG; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

• THE PLACE WHERE LOST THINGS GO, from Mary Poppins Returns; Music by Marc Shaiman; Lyric by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman

• SHALLOW, from A Star Is Born; Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

• WHEN A COWBOY TRADES HIS SPURS FOR WINGS, from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs; Music and Lyric by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch

BEST PICTURE

• BLACK PANTHER, Kevin Feige, Producer

• BLACKKKLANSMAN, Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Jordan Peele and Spike Lee, Producers

• BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY, Graham King, Producer

• THE FAVOURITE, Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday and Yorgos Lanthimos, Producers

• GREEN BOOK, Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga, Producers

• ROMA, Gabriela Rodríguez and Alfonso Cuarón, Producers

• A STAR IS BORN, Bill Gerber, Bradley Cooper and Lynette Howell Taylor, Producers

• VICE, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers

PRODUCTION DESIGN

• BLACK PANTHER, Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Jay Hart

• THE FAVOURITE, Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton

• FIRST MAN, Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas

• MARY POPPINS RETURNS, Production Design: John Myhre; Set Decoration: Gordon Sim

• ROMA, Production Design: Eugenio Caballero; Set Decoration: Bárbara Enríquez

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

• ANIMAL BEHAVIOUR, Alison Snowden and David Fine

• BAO, Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb

• LATE AFTERNOON, Louise Bagnall and Nuria González Blanco

• ONE SMALL STEP, Andrew Chesworth and Bobby Pontillas

• WEEKENDS, Trevor Jimenez

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

• DETAINMENT, Vincent Lambe and Darren Mahon

• FAUVE, Jeremy Comte and Maria Gracia Turgeon

• MARGUERITE, Marianne Farley and Marie-Hélène Panisset

• MOTHER, Rodrigo Sorogoyen and María del Puy Alvarado

• SKIN, Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman

SOUND EDITING

• BLACK PANTHER, Benjamin A. Burtt and Steve Boeddeker

• BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY, John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone

• FIRST MAN, Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan

• A QUIET PLACE, Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl

• ROMA, Sergio Díaz and Skip Lievsay

SOUND MIXING

• BLACK PANTHER, Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin

• BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY, Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali

• FIRST MAN, Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H. Ellis

• ROMA, Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and José Antonio García

• A STAR IS BORN, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve Morrow

VISUAL EFFECTS

• AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR, Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick

• CHRISTOPHER ROBIN, Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones and Chris Corbould

• FIRST MAN, Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm

• READY PLAYER ONE, Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E. Butler and David Shirk

• SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY, Rob Bredow, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan and Dominic Tuohy

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

• THE BALLAD OF BUSTER SCRUGGS, Written by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen

• BLACKKKLANSMAN, Written by Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee

• CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?, Screenplay by Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

• IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK, Written for the screen by Barry Jenkins

• A STAR IS BORN, Screenplay by Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

• THE FAVOURITE, Written by Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

• FIRST REFORMED, Written by Paul Schrader

• GREEN BOOK, Written by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

• ROMA, Written by Alfonso Cuarón

• VICE, Written by Adam McKay