LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hanley Ramirez, one-time feared Marlins and Dodgers slugger, has reportedly signed a minor league deal with the Cleveland Indians, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and MLB.TV.

The Red Sox unceremoniously dumped Ramirez last June and he’s been a man without a country ever since.

Ramirez, 35, saw his power production dip the last few years.

Just prior to the 2016 season, the Red Sox signed Ramirez to a four-year $88 million contract. The tidy sum raised eyebrows around the baseball world but Boston was counting on Ramirez to find the form that made him one of the NL’s most-feared home run threats.

It didn’t help Ramirez’s game that the Red Sox moved him around the field — first left, then third, back to left, back to third and eventually first base.

Baseball insiders believe the 6 foot 2 inch, 235-pound Ramirez has an excellent chance to make the major league team this spring with openings/platoon possibilities at first and DH.

He broke in with the Red Sox in 2005, had a couple of at-bats before being traded to the Marlins where he became Rookie of the Year in 2006. In 2009, he won the NL batting title. Ramirez is a three-time All-Star.

While playing for the Dodgers in 2012, Ramirez led all of MLB with three walk-off hits for the season. Ramirez was a Dodger from 2012 – 2014.