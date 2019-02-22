



– A well-known lieutenant with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau passed away Thursday after a brief illness.

Lt. John Corina, 58, passed away at a local hospital “surrounded by family, friends and colleagues,” the department said in a statement Friday.

“John Corina was a tenacious investigator, a tremendous supervisor and an icon at Sheriff’s Homicide,” Homicide Capt. Kent Wegener wrote. “He was also a man of great character who led by example, a consummate professional. The Bureau, the Department and the entire community have suffered a great loss with his passing, as he touched many lives with his service. He will be sorely missed. ”

Corina served for 36 years with the sheriff’s department. He worked as both a detective, and for the past nearly 15 years, lead a team of investigators. He was part of several major homicide investigations, including the reopened case into the mysterious 1981 death of actress Natalie Wood.