LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A well-known lieutenant with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau passed away Thursday after a brief illness.

Lt. John Corina (speaking) discusses the most recent details of the Natalie Wood death investigation at the Hall of Justice on Feb. 5, 2018, in Los Angeles, Calif. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Lt. John Corina, 58, passed away at a local hospital “surrounded by family, friends and colleagues,” the department said in a statement Friday.

“John Corina was a tenacious investigator, a tremendous supervisor and an icon at Sheriff’s Homicide,” Homicide Capt. Kent Wegener wrote. “He was also a man of great character who led by example, a consummate professional. The Bureau, the Department and the entire community have suffered a great loss with his passing, as he touched many lives with his service. He will be sorely missed. ”

Corina served for 36 years with the sheriff’s department. He worked as both a detective, and for the past nearly 15 years, lead a team of investigators. He was part of several major homicide investigations, including the reopened case into the mysterious 1981 death of actress Natalie Wood.

