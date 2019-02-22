BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Throughout this early award season one thing has been constant — female empowerment.

And CBS2/KCAL9 Entertainment Reporter Brittney Hopper said that girl power was very much in evidence Friday evening at the 12th annual Women in Film Oscar party in Beverly Hills.

“I don’t know anything more ferocious than a woman. And so you get a lot of us together and there is just no stopping us,” said actress Kate Bosworth.

And that’s exactly what the group Women In Film is all about. Tonight marked 12 years of celebrating women not only in front of the camera but also behind the scenes — producers, directors, sound mixers.

Many of the women at the event are nominated for an Oscar. And this year, more women than ever before are nominated. Sixty-one women were honored this evening.

“First of all, to really show women how important they are and how valuable they are and also how strong they are and that they can reach for their dreams and get there.” says “Roma” actress Yalitza Aparicio.

The executive director of the event says tonight’s celebration is really the best way to assure more films will get made by and for women and girls.

“We still have work to do but over the last decade, only four percent of the top grossing movies have been directed by women. But we are starting to see some change,” says Kirsten Schafer, WIF’s executive director.