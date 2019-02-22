



— The family of a 21-year-old who went missing last August has renewed hope in their search.

“All the help is needed. We will accept anybody that will help us,” Matthew Weaver Sr. told KCAL9’s Jeff Nguyen.

Weaver Jr. was last see on a hiking trail in Malibu on August 10, 2018.

Last month, a pair of hikers found the key to his BMW on a hiking trail. It was about 25 feet from where his vehicle was located last fall.

“We know he’s out there and we want to find him – and that’s only from the help of others,” Matthew’s father says.

He’s referring to a volunteer who took drone pictures pf the canyon area near Stunt and Saddle Peak Road – where Weaver, Jr. was last seen.

A few weeks ago, his father found pieces of a torn white t-shirt which he believes is the same one his son was last seen wearing.

But the family says their biggest break is when someone spotted what they believe to be his red throw-back Angels hat.

His ex-girlfriend says the cap found matches Weaver’s hat size.

“I actually bought him that hat. So I have the email and the receipt of that hat and so far it’s matched,” says Vanessa Ojeda.

Weaver’s family has set up a website with more than 700 pictures hoping to keep interest in his case alive.

They say they can’t name everyone who’s helped so far but they say they couldn’t have gotten this far without the community.

“It’s just been incredible for all the help. It’s just normal people helping and it’s been great,” says Matthew’s father.

He is clearly touched by the gesture of support.

“For complete strangers nowadays to go and do things like tha, it means the world that they’re helping me look for my son,” he said.