Filed Under:Dog Rescue, Orange County Fire Authority, Tustin

TUSTIN (CBSLA) — An 11-month-old husky needed several helping hands after getting his head stuck in a spare tire at his Tustin home.

The big puppy known as Bam Bam got his head stuck in the metal rim of the wheel he had found at home. His family says they have no idea how he managed to get himself in such a tight spot.

The family tried soap and water to get the dog out, but when that didn’t work, he was taken to the local veterinarian, who was unable to free the pup as well.

Finally, firefighters and their many tools were called in to help. Members of the Orange County Fire Authority put together a plan, and used several of their heavy-duty equipment to free Bam Bam.

The rescue operation cost more than $2,000. Bad Bam Bam!

