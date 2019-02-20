SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A worker was killed at John Wayne Airport late Tuesday night when the 4-foot-tall tire he was working on exploded.

The bizarre accident happened in a workshop near Gate 3 at the airport at about 11:30 a.m. as two people were repairing the giant tire on a jet bridge, the walkway that connects the terminal to the plane. One worker was fatally injured, but the second refused medical attention.

The force of the explosion set off the sprinklers in the workshop, but otherwise did not affect the operations of the airport.

The worker who died has not been identified. The two workers were not employees of the airport, but of a contractor called JBT.

Cal OSHA is expected at the airport Wednesday morning to launch an investigation.