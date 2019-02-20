WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The mayor of West Hollywood will have to leave office early even as he resists calls to resign after being accused of sexual misconduct.

The West Hollywood City Council voted to end John Duran’s appointment as mayor in April, instead of November at its meeting Tuesday night. The mayor is generally selected among the members of the council by fellow council members every year.

Members of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles recently stepped forward to accuse Duran, who serves as board chair for the choir, of sexual misconduct. Duran has denied the allegations, but they have mired the small city in controversy.

At least two of his fellow councilmembers have called on him to resign, and those demands were repeated by protesters at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Duran did not attend the meeting, but did release a statement that read in part:

“One claim on vulgarity 4 years ago was not pursued after my apology. I often say things that make some cringe. But I do not threaten or physically assault anyone.”