HIGHLAND PARK (CBSLA) – A stolen vehicle being followed by officers crashed into a Metro Gold Line train Wednesday afternoon in Highland Park.

Another vehicle was involved in the crash, which occurred around 5:19 p.m. in the area of Figueroa Street and Avenue 56, near the Highland Park Metro station, and a car ended up crashing into a building, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department and reports from the scene.

Sky2 was over the crash, where several fire crews and police officers had responded.

Officers had been following the stolen vehicle when the collision occurred, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im said.

At least one suspect was taken into custody, he said.

One person on the train suffered minor injuries, Sky2’s Stu Mundel reported.

Gold Line service was halted between the Southwest Museum and the South Pasadena stations because of the collision, Metro reported.

