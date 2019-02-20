ORANGE (CBSLA) — What does a son give his mother for Mother’s Day, when she gives him the gift of life for a second time?

Fabian Pardo, who was suffering from end-stage kidney disease was in dire need of a transplant and his mother turned out to be a perfect match.

It wasn’t as easy as simply undergoing surgery, however. Doctors wouldn’t allow Amalia Ramirez to donate without losing some weight, so she changed her diet and started doing Zumba to drop the pounds.

The transplant surgery took place two weeks ago, and doctors at UCI Medical Center now say Pardo and Ramirez are both recovering well.

“My mama gave me her kidney, a second life, after she gave birth to me, and so I feel blessed,” Pardo said, tearing up.

The doctor says Pardo should be back to his normal lifestyle in about six to eight weeks.