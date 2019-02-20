LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday voted unanimously to stop the use of pepper spray in juvenile halls and camps.

The use of pepper spray is expected to be phased out over the next 10 months. The board directed L.A. County Probation Department staffers to develop a plan to have it removed by the end of 2019.

The recommendations followed a report earlier this month by the L.A. County Office of Inspector General, released Feb. 4, which found abusive and potentially criminal use of pepper spray by some probation staffers.

The chemical is already banned for use in juvenile facilities in 35 states, and California is one of only five states that allow probation officers to carry pepper spray cans at all times, according to the motion.

Previous policy had dictated its use as a last resort and only when youth are physically aggressive. It already prohibits using the spray on youth taking psychotropic medication or who have asthma or are pregnant.

