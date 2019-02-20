CARSON (CBSLA) — A man was found fatally shot outside a strip club in Carson early Wednesday.

A man suffering from a gunshot wound was found near the strip club on East Del Amo Boulevard just before 12:30 a.m. He was taken to the hospital, but later died.

The victim, a black man deputies say was 39 years old, had been shot in the lower torso.

He had been found in the parking lot of VLive LA, and authorities say the shooting happened inside the club.

Authorities say it’s not known at this whether the shooting was gang related.