



— The family of an 82-year-old crossing guard says she pushed two girls to safety before being struck by an SUV Friday morning.

Gail Bantes, described as a woman dedicated to keeping children safe, was recovering at a local hospital, WBAY reported.

The crash happened just blocks away from the Peshtigo School District.

“I was just coming in with another officer, and we got a call that a crossing guard was struck while crossing kids at what is called Business 41 or French Street,” Peshtigo Police Chief Rick Badgley said.

Bantes' family says she pushed two girls to safety before she was hit by the SUV, which left her hospitalized. https://t.co/MZ446gjspJ — KNOE 8 News (@KNOE8) February 20, 2019

Badgley said the driver who struck Bantes was cited, telling officers that glare from the sun prevented her from seeing people in the crosswalk.

Drivers are urged to pay attention going through intersections, especially with ice and snow piles.

“You’re always going to have blind intersections. Slow down, watch at intersections, because if you can’t see them, they can’t see you,” said Badgley.

Bantes, a bus driver of 43 years, is one of two crossing guards employed by the city. Another volunteer has taken her place while she recovers.

“I give her a lot of credit, a lot of strength,” said Badgley. “She’s very devoted to what she does. She always has been, and she always will be.”