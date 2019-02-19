SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBSLA/AP) — The Trump Administration said on Tuesday that it plans to cancel $929 million for California high-speed rail and wants the state to return $2.5 billion.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in his State of the State address a dramatic scaling back of the $77.3 billion high-speed rail project. Newsom said that he will make sure that the Central Valley section was finished on time so as not to return the money to Trump.

“We’re building high-speed rail, connecting the Central Valley and beyond,” Newsom said. “This is California’s money, allocated by Congress for this project. We’re not giving it back.”

