LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Storm after storm has dumped 18 trillion gallons of water on California in February alone.

According to the National Weather Service Bay Area, 18 trillion gallons of water has fallen on the Golden State, enough to fill 27 million Olympic-size swimming pools, or equal to 45 percent of the total volume of Lake Tahoe.

Q: How much water has fallen in California so far this month? A: Given the ~6.38" spatial mean observed precip across the state with an area of 163,696 sq mi… ~18 trillion gallons of water =

~27 million Olympic-sized pools =

~45% the total volume of Lake Tahoe.

The revolving door of storms has wreaked havoc on Southern California, causing freeway flooding, mud and debris flows and severely damaging canyon roads throughout the region.

While February has seen a prodigious amount of rain, much of California is still considered to be “abnormally dry” by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

With the exception of light rain forecast for Thursday, the rest of the month is expected to stay dry.