



– A driver has been arrested on manslaughter charges in a two-vehicle crash which killed an off-duty San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy early Sunday morning in Chino.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Nicholas O’Loughlin of Chino.

The crash occurred at 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Edison and Euclid avenues, according to Chino police.

O’Loughlin was driving south on Euclid in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado when his truck was hit by a 2014 BMW SUV traveling west on Edison, police said. O’Loughlin died at the scene.

The driver of the BMW, 26-year-old Yijie Mao of Alhambra, was arrested at the scene on suspicious of being under the influence of marijuana and alcohol. He faces charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence causing injury.

O’Loughlin is survived by his mother, father and brother, the sheriff’s department said.