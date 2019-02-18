  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    1:00 PMHot Bench
    1:30 PMHot Bench
    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chino, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, SBSD


CHINO (CBSLA) – A driver has been arrested on manslaughter charges in a two-vehicle crash which killed an off-duty San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy early Sunday morning in Chino.

Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas O’Loughlin. (SBSD)

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Nicholas O’Loughlin of Chino.

The crash occurred at 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Edison and Euclid avenues, according to Chino police.

O’Loughlin was driving south on Euclid in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado when his truck was hit by a 2014 BMW SUV traveling west on Edison, police said. O’Loughlin died at the scene.

Yijie Mao. (Chino Police Department)

The driver of the BMW, 26-year-old Yijie Mao of Alhambra, was arrested at the scene on suspicious of being under the influence of marijuana and alcohol. He faces charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence causing injury.

O’Loughlin is survived by his mother, father and brother, the sheriff’s department said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s