



– There were no reports of any serious injuries after a large blaze broke out at an auto shop in the Westlake District early Monday morning.

The fire broke out before 5:23 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Temple Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Crews arrived on scene to find huge flames shooting through the roof of the one-story building.

It took dozens of firefighters about 36 minutes to knock down the flames, the fire department said.

There was no word on a financial estimate of the damage or what may have sparked the fire.