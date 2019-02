WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — There’s growing pressure for West Hollywood’s Mayor John Duran to resign after new allegations of sexual harassment emerged.

Duran tells the Los Angeles Times that the #MeToo movement has led to a rush to judgment against him.

Current or former members of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles are accusing Duran of sexual harassment.

Duran denied any misconduct.

A protest is planned at the West Hollywood City Council Tuesday to demand Duran’s removal.